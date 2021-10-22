UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Kids Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:29 PM

Chief Minister seeks report on kids death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi and secretary schools education department about the death of two children due to the collapse of a private school's wall in Jhelum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi and secretary schools education department about the death of two children due to the collapse of a private school's wall in Jhelum.

The CM ordered to investigate the incident, adding that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured teachers and students. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Education Punjab Rawalpindi Jhelum From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

EU Must Decisively Respond to Migration Issue on B ..

EU Must Decisively Respond to Migration Issue on Belarus Border - Tallinn

31 seconds ago
 Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in ..

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children

32 seconds ago
 Russia, Bolivia Oppose Interference in Internal Af ..

Russia, Bolivia Oppose Interference in Internal Affairs of Latin American States ..

34 seconds ago
 IGP for collective efforts to make Islamabad drug- ..

IGP for collective efforts to make Islamabad drug-free city

3 minutes ago
 Eminent scientists, researchers presented 300 pape ..

Eminent scientists, researchers presented 300 papers at ISAM-2021

3 minutes ago
 Opposition protest an attempt of self-projection: ..

Opposition protest an attempt of self-projection: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.