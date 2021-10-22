Chief Minister seeks report on kids death

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi and secretary schools education department about the death of two children due to the collapse of a private school's wall in Jhelum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi and secretary schools education department about the death of two children due to the collapse of a private school's wall in Jhelum.

The CM ordered to investigate the incident, adding that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured teachers and students. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.