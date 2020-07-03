Chief Minister seeks report on loss of lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the administration on loss of lives while cleaning a well in Fateh Jang.

He directed the commissioner Rawalpindi to hold an inquiry and said safety measures forthe cleaning staff should be ensured.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.