Chief Minister Seeks Report On Mother, Three Children's Death

Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother and three children due to eating allegedly poisoned food in Kasur.

The Chief Minister has sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and policeauthorities, and directed to investigate the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

