Chief Minister Seeks Report On Mother, Three Children's Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:13 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother and three children due to eating allegedly poisoned food in Kasur
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother and three children due to eating allegedly poisoned food in Kasur.
The Chief Minister has sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and policeauthorities, and directed to investigate the incident.