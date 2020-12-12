(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother and three children due to eating allegedly poisoned food in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother and three children due to eating allegedly poisoned food in Kasur.

The Chief Minister has sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and policeauthorities, and directed to investigate the incident.