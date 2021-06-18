UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Murder Attempt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

Chief Minister seeks report on murder attempt

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder attempt on Gulraiz Iqbal Gujjar, President Insaf Youth Wing Punjab and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder attempt on Gulraiz Iqbal Gujjar, President Insaf Youth Wing Punjab and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The CM had directed that early arrest of the accused be ensured along with legal action against them.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Supreme Court announces vacancies of Technical Int ..

2 minutes ago

2 women, child among 4 dead in Canaries migrant bo ..

2 minutes ago

Canada, US Extend COVID-19 Border Restrictions Thr ..

3 minutes ago

Minks Transfer COVID Immunity to Offspring After C ..

3 minutes ago

Kitchen Lab inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR for Arid Lite ..

17 minutes ago

Mainly hot weather in most parts of the country

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.