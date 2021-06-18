Chief Minister seeks report on murder attempt

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder attempt on Gulraiz Iqbal Gujjar, President Insaf Youth Wing Punjab and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder attempt on Gulraiz Iqbal Gujjar, President Insaf Youth Wing Punjab and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The CM had directed that early arrest of the accused be ensured along with legal action against them.