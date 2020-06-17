Chief Minister seeks report on PFA team assault

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the police about an assault on the Food Safety Officer and driver of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) at Kisab Market, Railway Road in Yazman.

The police arrested an accused Muhammad Asif and a case has been lodged against him.

The CM directed the hospital authorities to provide the best healthcare facilities to Dr Adeel Ahmed and driver Javed Akhtar and added that the PFA teams would be provided necessary protection.

He made it clear that mafias involved in the sale of spurious items would not be tolerated. Curbing adulteration mafia was necessary and they dis not deserve any leniency, he added.

Provision of pure food would be ensured and the PFA should continue its action against adulteration and no pressure be accepted in this regard, he added.

The mafia would not be allowed to play with human health and the Punjab government would provide full support to the Punjab Food Authority, the CM added.