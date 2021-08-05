Chief Minister seeks report on temple ransacking incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the commissioner and RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of the ransacking of a temple in the Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the commissioner and RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of the ransacking of a temple in the Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan.

He directed to hold an investigation while taking legal action against elements involved in it.

No one would be allowed to take the law into hands, he stated.

The state was duty-bound to fully protect the minorities places of worship and they also enjoyedequal rights, concluded the CM.