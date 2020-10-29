Chief Minister seeks report on two kids death

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of death of two children in a fire at the children ward of a private hospital in Sadiqabad, directed the secretary health to submit a report within 24 hours.

In a statement, the chief minister also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.