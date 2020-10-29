UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Two Kids Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:41 PM

Chief Minister seeks report on two kids death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of death of two children in a fire at the children ward of a private hospital in Sadiqabad, directed the secretary health to submit a report within 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of death of two children in a fire at the children ward of a private hospital in Sadiqabad, directed the secretary health to submit a report within 24 hours.

In a statement, the chief minister also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Punjab Sadiqabad Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PMC to hold National MDCAT exams on Nov 15

51 seconds ago

'Goodwill gesture, not pressure' the reason behind ..

52 seconds ago

PTI's governance would bring good news to the nati ..

54 seconds ago

Open kutcheries solves problems instantly

5 minutes ago

Russia Hopes New Kyrgyz Authorities Will Comply Wi ..

5 minutes ago

DC meets with Ulemas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.