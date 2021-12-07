UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Woman Torture Incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about an incident of torture on a woman in Millat Town area, Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about an incident of torture on a woman in Millat Town area, Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed to take action against the culprits. A report be submitted after inquiry of the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five accused.

