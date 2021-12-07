Chief Minister Seeks Report On Woman Torture Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:21 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about an incident of torture on a woman in Millat Town area, Faisalabad
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about an incident of torture on a woman in Millat Town area, Faisalabad.
The chief minister directed to take action against the culprits. A report be submitted after inquiry of the incident, he added.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested five accused.