(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the incident of murder of a 7-year-old girl in Sialkot.

He also directed to arrest the culprits within 48 hours along with the provision of justice to the bereaved family.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured to provide justice to them.