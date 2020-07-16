(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from the Health Minister and Health Secretary over death of a child due to polio in Ravi Town area.

The CM directed that effective steps should be ensured for complete eradication of polio and made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

The line departments would have to give results through coordinated efforts as it was a collective responsibility to save the children from polio disease, the CM concluded.