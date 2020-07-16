UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report Over Child's Death Due To Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:08 AM

Chief Minister seeks report over child's death due to polio

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from the Health Minister and Health Secretary over death of a child due to polio in Ravi Town area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from the Health Minister and Health Secretary over death of a child due to polio in Ravi Town area.

The CM directed that effective steps should be ensured for complete eradication of polio and made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

The line departments would have to give results through coordinated efforts as it was a collective responsibility to save the children from polio disease, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Polio Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.