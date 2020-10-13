Chief Minister seeks report over pie-dogs' biting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Bahawalpur about pie-dogs' biting of children in Rahim Yar Khan and directed to take action against those responsible for negligence

He also extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and expressed sorrow over the passing away of two children.