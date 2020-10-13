UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report Over Pie-dogs' Biting

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Chief Minister seeks report over pie-dogs' biting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Bahawalpur about pie-dogs' biting of children in Rahim Yar Khan and directed to take action against those responsible for negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Bahawalpur about pie-dogs' biting of children in Rahim Yar Khan and directed to take action against those responsible for negligence.

He also extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and expressed sorrow over the passing away of two children.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

5 minutes ago

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

20 minutes ago

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Weddi ..

20 minutes ago

G20 Reflects Global Multipolarity, Proves G7 Inabi ..

10 seconds ago

Russian Submarine Orel Hits Surface Target in Bare ..

11 seconds ago

Dodgers blow as Kershaw scratched from game two

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.