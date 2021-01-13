Chief Minister Seeks Report Over Suicide, Killing Incident
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about suicide of father after killing daughters in Sanda area.
The Chief Minister maintained the society should also play its active role to avoid such tragic incidents in future.