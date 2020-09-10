Chief Minister, senior minister offer condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of PTI's MPA and chief whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

They also extended sympathies to Syed Abbas Ali Shah and the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grantcourage to heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.