UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sets Up Anti-land Grabbing Cells At District Level

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:21 PM

Chief Minister sets up anti-land grabbing cells at district level

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, anti-land grabbing cells have been set up in the province in order to ensure promptly redressal of citizens complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, anti-land grabbing cells have been set up in the province in order to ensure promptly redressal of citizens complaints.

The cells would be headed by grade-18 officers who will be responsible for getting the complaint against illegal occupation of land verified immediately.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab government, all administrative departments, autonomous bodies, development authorities and the police department will provide complete support to the district anti-land grabbing cell so that action could be taken against Qabza Mafia and grievances of people could be addressed promptly.

The spokesman said that all commissioners would submit a monthly report in the office of Director Complaints, Chief Minister's Office Lahore.

The spokesman said a provincial anti-land grabbing cells has been established at the Chief Minister's Office and director Complaints CM Office would be the focal person of the cell.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tourism Minister visits Changa Manga Resort

3 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University to honour over 6,000 ..

3 minutes ago

Rasham praises for films depicting social problems ..

3 minutes ago

Followers of all religions have equal rights in Pa ..

3 minutes ago

FFD issues flood alert for Ravi, Chenab nullahs

12 minutes ago

Martyred soldier laid to rest

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.