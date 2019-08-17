Chief Minister sets up anti-land grabbing cells at district level

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, anti-land grabbing cells have been set up in the province in order to ensure promptly redressal of citizens complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , anti-land grabbing cells have been set up in the province in order to ensure promptly redressal of citizens complaints.

The cells would be headed by grade-18 officers who will be responsible for getting the complaint against illegal occupation of land verified immediately.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab government, all administrative departments, autonomous bodies, development authorities and the police department will provide complete support to the district anti-land grabbing cell so that action could be taken against Qabza Mafia and grievances of people could be addressed promptly.

The spokesman said that all commissioners would submit a monthly report in the office of Director Complaints, Chief Minister's Office Lahore.

The spokesman said a provincial anti-land grabbing cells has been established at the Chief Minister's Office and director Complaints CM Office would be the focal person of the cell.