UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Shows Concern Over Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:47 PM

Chief Minister shows concern over violation of SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he directed that all precautionary measures should be implemented to save the people from coronavirus. Citizens should also avoid going outside without any need, he added.

He said that lockdown had been eased, keeping in view, the financial difficulties of the people and businesses have been intertwined with their SOPs. Citizensshould adopt precautionary measures as action would be initiated in case ofviolation of SOPs, he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Market All From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar gains Rs.0. 49 against Pakistani rupee

9 minutes ago

‘Sharif family registered companies in the names ..

19 minutes ago

Italy's Liguria Introduces Intelligent Bracelet to ..

2 minutes ago

Risk of Uneven Recovery From COVID Crisis Poses 'E ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working to enhance testing capacity of COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC asks provinces to ensure strict SOPs complian ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.