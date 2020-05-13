Chief Minister shows concern over violation of SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he directed that all precautionary measures should be implemented to save the people from coronavirus. Citizens should also avoid going outside without any need, he added.

He said that lockdown had been eased, keeping in view, the financial difficulties of the people and businesses have been intertwined with their SOPs. Citizensshould adopt precautionary measures as action would be initiated in case ofviolation of SOPs, he said.