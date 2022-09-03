Chief Minister Sindh addresses press conference on flood situation

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that various protective bunds are under pressure posing threat to some major towns and cities but the decision to give a relief cut to protect towns and villages has been given to the irrigation expert with the authorized of Irrigation minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that various protective bunds are under pressure posing threat to some major towns and cities but the decision to give a relief cut to protect towns and villages has been given to the irrigation expert with the authorized of Irrigation minister.

"We have protected various villages and towns and, in this struggle, today village, Abdullah Shah- the birthplace of my father has been flooded with the rising water in Manchhar Lake," This he said while addressing a crowded press conference at CM House. Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, and Advisor Rasool Bux Chandio were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the water level was continuously rising. The natural flow is towards Dhamrah Wah. A cut in Mehar and Suprio Band has diverted water towards Warah via Dharma. Rainwater still inundating Dhamrah Wah.

Warah city has been alerted after advice from the Irrigation dept.

The CM said that Nasirabad and Qubo Saeed Khan are Safe. The water level has come down and is receding further. Most of the rural areas are completely submerged Urban areas are clear but rural areas are inundated and no imminent threat persists.

Over 80 percent of Sukkur City urban areas have been cleared of rainwater and the remaining will be cleared in two days as 40 additional pumping machines are working day and night to support Disposal stations.

In Sukkur 151 camps are established in govt buildings where 12000 affectees are being provided two-time meals.

Saeedabad is completely submerged and its four UCS are inundated.

The CM said that Dadu City/urban area did not have an imminent threat of inundation, however, rural areas were 80 percent inundated and efforts were underway to clear them.

Around 85 percent of Khairpur Nathan Shah is inundated. RD-95 had a cut that caused water to flow from Mehar to Superior Band. Dadu city at this point and time is not under an imminent threat as the left embankment of the MNV Drain is being strengthened, constantly monitored and machinery is available. The water level at MNV Drain has receded about 1 ft from Hamal Lake.

Similarly, Johi city is being defended through a ring dyke which is being constantly monitored, and patrolled by locals but its rural area is 90 percent flooded.

Khairpur Nathanshah town is inundated. About 85 percent of the town is underwater except for a couple of neighborhoods. The rural area is flooded. Rescue operations with Army, Navy, and EDHI are going on.

Mehar Town is also being defended by a ring dyke. Though the pressure of water is constant and threatening locals along with machinery and material provided by the government are alert, monitoring, and patrolling for saving the town from inundation. The levels of water along with Suprio Dyke may rise due to a reported breach at RD 95 in Dhamrah Waah. The Rescue Relief operations are going on and are assisted by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy.

Water drained out from urban areas by 85 to 90 percent. The urban areas include Larkana city, Ratodero, Naudero, Dokri, Badah, Arija, Gerrelo. The rural areas are being cleared.40 percent of roads connecting to main roads are underwater. All main roads of the district are clear and connected.

The monsoon spell has badly affected the district Sanghar. 90 percent of crops are completely damaged, and the water is standing in crops. Around 35000 people are residing in relief camps and 300,000 population is displaced and settled in tents at roadside and mud heaps.

Major cities have been cleared from rain waters such as Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shandapur, Sinjhoro, Shahpur Chakur, Khipro, and Hathungo.

The embankments ( Katchha bund) have been constructed to protect two major cities- Tando Adam and Sanghar.

The sustainability of the Kacha bund is a challenge as water is coming from Khairpur and Nawabshah.

Water is being rapidly released from District Sanghar through Talukas Sanghar and Khipro which is causing severe flooding in the entirety of Taluka Sindhri. 90 percent of taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad is still inundated. Due to the incomplete Sim Drain in Tando Jam Muhammad, water is spilling throughout the taluka Digri causing rapid flooding of areas including Tando Jam Muhammad city and adjacent villages.

The makeshift barricades are weakening because water pressure and level is rising at an alarming rate.

In Taluka Jhuddo- the Puraan Dhoro has been running past its capacity for the past two weeks.

Many breaches are being reported daily with the largest one occurring at Tedi Mori causing heavy flooding in Digri and Jhuddo. So far, at least half a dozen breaches have been reported across Puran Dhoro which is passing between Jhuddo and Naunkot.

Irrigation teams are continuously trying to plug all breaches.

The LBOD Spinal drain reduces 2.3ft after the breach in Dhoro Puran across Jhudo at RD 7 and 8 due to reflux pressure of the ever maximum rise in Spinal drain, the said and added: "the reduction includes 0.7ft reduction in LBOD components of Nawabshah and Sanghar which means an actual reduction in the spinal drain is gauged at 1.6ft due to breaches in Puran Dhoro." According to Mr Shah, once these two breaches are plugged, a rise of 1 ft to 1.5ft is expected despite it would still flowing within tested gauges. He added that the breach at RD-8 has been plugged completely and the breach at RD-7 by 50pc.

The irrigation department provided machinery and other breach plugging material for the protection of the infrastructure which is likely to be hit by the breaching water. The breaches are being plugged in by dedicated efforts.

The irrigation department provided machinery and other breach plugging material for the protection of the infrastructure which is likely to be hit by the breaching water.

The breaches are being plugged by dedicated efforts through specialist labour and divers.

The chief minister talking about the demand and supply of different items, including ration bags as on Sept 1, 2022, said that against 471,900 tents, 119,757 have been provided to 24 districts and 5100 are yet to be delivered. He added that the mosquito nets demand stood at 640,700 against which 503,345 have been provided and 2700 were in the pipeline.

Similarly, 17330 jerry canes have been supplied against a demand of 80,350, and 17330 are yet to be supplied. Tarpaulin demand for all the 24 districts is 183,300 against which 76,810 has been distributed and 21,500 yet to be dispatched.

A demand for 22,000 animal mosquito nets has been generated against which 7,556 has been distributed and 1,000 are in the pipeline.

Sharing details of the ration bags demand and supply as on Sept 1, 2022, the CM said that 49,882 have been provided, and 78 are in the pipeline.

He said that 121 small pumps and 78 40 and 24 HP have also been provided. Mr Shah said that 143,551 ration bags have already been distributed, including 6500 by NDMA, 44,237 PDMA, 73151 district administration, and 11225 by Utility stores.

According to the CM over all one million tents, three million mosquito nets, two million ration bags for two months, one million jerry cane and one million kitchen sets, 500,000 plastic mats and 500,000 woolen mattress, and one million tarpaulins is required.

Talking about the loss of lives, Mr Shah said that 405 died and 1,074 injured, 105 million damaged houses, 11,734 cattle lost and 3,171,726 acres of crops were damaged.

Almost all districts of the province are severely affected, however, the situation in some districts is alarming and requires attention on priority, Murad Ali Shah said and added, therefore, before initiating relief efforts all organizations/individuals were urged to consult PMDA Sindh for information on priority districts and nature and type relief required.

The CM said that the PDMA would assign a focal person for each district to coordinate with the respective Deputy Commissioner or his designated focal person for safety, security, and assigning the area for work.

PDMA will map the information of the organization, nature of work, administrative / area jurisdiction of work, and duration on a suitable platform for visualization.

Based on the ground situation, the Deputy Commissioner or his designated focal person will interact with the organization/individual for assigning the area/jurisdiction such as any Taluka / UC in Taluka / Village (s) etc.