Chief Minister Sindh Appears Before NAB In Wheat Scandal
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:13 PM
Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reached in Sukkur and appeared before the National Accountability Bureau
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reached in Sukkur and appeared before the National Accountability Bureau.
The CM Sindh appeared before a two-member team of anti-corruption watchdog in order to get his statement recorded in wheat scandal.
The chief minister reached the NAB office Sukkur without any protocol.