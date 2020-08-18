Chief Minister Sindh appears before NAB in wheat scandal

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reached in Sukkur and appeared before the National Accountability Bureau

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reached in Sukkur and appeared before the National Accountability Bureau.

The CM Sindh appeared before a two-member team of anti-corruption watchdog in order to get his statement recorded in wheat scandal.

The chief minister reached the NAB office Sukkur without any protocol.