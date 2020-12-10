UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Appreciates WHO For Its Support In COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:08 PM

Chief Minister Sindh appreciates WHO for its support in COVID-19 pandemic

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciating World Health Organization (WHO) support in containing COVID-19 and controlling polio cases said that the organization would support Pakistan, particularly Sindh government in provision of COVID-19 vaccine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciating World Health Organization (WHO) support in containing COVID-19 and controlling polio cases said that the organization would support Pakistan, particularly Sindh government in provision of COVID-19 vaccine.

This he said while talking to WHO Representative and Head of Mission Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala here at CM House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the WHO has always supported his government whether it was polio drive, mother child health, malnutrition issues and now its guidance for containing COVID-19 has proved to be the best service.

Talking about the second wave of COVID in Pakistan, Dr Mahipala highlighted the importance of Public Health measures, strengthening of SARI/ ILI surveillance and communication to flatten the epidemic curve.

In the meeting , the COVID testing and vaccine came under discussion.

Dr Mahipala shared WHO technical support for vaccine availability, distribution and logistics to Pakistan. Modality for vaccine and Pakistan strategy for provision of vaccination was also among the discussion points Dr Mahipala extended WHO support for betterment of service delivery, COVID-19 and emergencies/ outbreaksDr Mahipala handed over six vehicles to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for strengthening of surveillance, EPI and mini ambulance for District Umerkot.

Earlier during the visit, Dr Mahipala also handed over two PCR machines, equipment and supplies to provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal pechuho.

