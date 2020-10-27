UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Approves 58 More Seats For AJK Students In Public Sector Universities

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Chief Minister Sindh approves 58 more seats for AJK students in public sector universities

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has enhanced 58 seats for the students of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan in the public sector universities of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has enhanced 58 seats for the students of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan in the public sector universities of the province.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting of the University and Boards department here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Universities & board Alamuddin Bullo, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

The chief minister was told that there were 25 public sector universities in Sindh, including medical, engineering and general where AJK and Gilgit Baltistan have 162 seats.

The CM Sindh, in principle, decided to increase Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan seats in the public sector universities of the province.

The PMDC and Higher education Commission has granted permission for enhancement of 58 seats in the nine public sector universities of the province while the permission for the remaining 16 universities are in the process.

Presently, AJK and GB have two seats each in University of Jamshoro, three seats each in NED university, two each in Mehran university of engineering, 10 each in Dawood university, two each in Shah Latif university Khairpur.

AJK has seven seats in Agriculture university, Tando Jam and Gilgit Baltistan has four seats and they have 34 combined seats in University of Karachi.

After the fresh approval of Sindh Chief Minister, now AJK will have four more seats and GB 11 more seats in Sindh University, five each in NED, three each in Dow University, 13 each in Dawood engineering university, one each in PMC Shaheed Benazirabad, four each in Shah Latif university, Khairpur.

In Mehran University AJK will have five more seats and GB four seats. Similarly, AJK will have seven seats and GB eight more seats in Agriculture university TandoJam. They will also have 50 combined seats in Karachi University.

The chief minister congratulated the people of AJK and GB on the enhancement of their seats in the public universities of Sindh and hoped they would take its full benefit.

