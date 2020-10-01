UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Approves Rs10.1 Billion Funds For NICVD

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:09 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday approved Rs 10.1 billion grant for National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) so that patients visiting there could be provided best treatment facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday approved Rs 10.1 billion grant for National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) so that patients visiting there could be provided best treatment facilities.

The approval was announced by Sindh Chief Minister while presiding over a meeting on NICVD issues at Chief Minister House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary law Dr Mansoor, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister (PS to CM) Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health kazim Jatoi, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar and others' concerned.

The chief minister said that he had made Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and NICVD the best hospitals in the city.

"We had enhanced their budgetary allocation so that all patients could be provided best treatment," he said and added NICVD with the support of his government established its satellites centers in different districts which were providing treatment to the heart patients at their home district.

It was pointed out that NICVD was facing financial issues, therefore the chief minister then and there directed Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi to release Rs10.1 billion to the NICVD so that it could resolve all its issues.

The matter of construction of a new building for NICVD also came under discussion.

The chief minister directed the health department to get its PC-1 prepared and then sent to the concerned forums for approval. "We will build the best building for the hospital," he said.

