Chief Minister Sindh approves Rs1.37 bn to reconstruct SITE Karachi roads

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs1.37 billion for reconstruction of all the dilapidated roads of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) limited Karachi and also decided to transfer collection of property tax to SITE limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs1.37 billion for reconstruction of all the dilapidated roads of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) limited Karachi and also decided to transfer collection of property tax to SITE limited.

He took this decision in a meeting with the delegation of SITE Association led by Qasim Siraj Teli here at CM House on Monday.

The other delegation members were Zubair Motiwala, Suleman Chawla, Farhan Ashrafi, Jawed Bilwani, Saleem Parekh, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Rasheed. Provincial Ministers, Saeed Ghani, Jam Ikram, Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D and others were also present on the occasion.

The industrialists told the chief minister that the condition of the roads of SITE, Karachi was already dilapidated and they were further destroyed by recent heavy rains.

They said that the roads were no more motorable these days, therefore transportation of finished goods has become a difficult task.

They also pointed out that the financial condition of SITE Ltd was precarious because it was overstaffed.

Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikram said that against a requirement of 450 employees SITE Ltd has been overburdened with 1500 employees, therefore the funds generated locally were utilized on the salaries and pensions. The Sindh Small Industries was also facing the similar condition, he added.

The SITE Association delegation told the chief minister that the recovery of Property Tax of SITE, Karachi area be given to SITE so that the funds generated locally could be utilized on the development of SITE area.

The chief minister, after listening to the SITE Association, said that his government would reconstruct all the roads under Karachi Mega project.

He approved an amount of Rs1.37 billion for reconstruction of long-life roads for SITE Karachi and directed the Industries department to prepare a PC-I of the project and submit the same in the P&D for approval.

He directed Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to assign reconstruction work of the roads of SITE to Karachi Mega Project team but an oversea committee of industrialists would monitor the construction work for which the SITE Association would recommend Names.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that not only the construction of roads would be undertaken but along the roads, a drainage system should be developed so that rain water gets disposed of in gravity.

On the request of the SITE Association, the chief minister agreed in principle to hand over collection of property tax to SITE limited so that they not only enhance recovery and then utilize the recovered amount on the development of the SITE.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab to work out a legal plan to take back recovery of property tax from Excise & Taxation department and hand it over to SITE limited.

The chief minister directed Minister Industries Jam Ikram to overhaul the SITE limited and make it a vibrant organization.