UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Approves Setting Up Of Two Special Economic Zones

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:38 PM

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two special economic zones

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over two different meetings approved establishment of two special economic zones in private and public sector and decided to handover the possession for formally launching Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, near Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over two different meetings approved establishment of two special economic zones in private and public sector and decided to handover the possession for formally launching Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, near Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Additional chief secretary home Usman Chachar, Secretary Investment Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Agriculture Raheem Soomro, Secretary Works Imran Soomro, CEO SEZMC Abdul Azeem Uqaili and others, said a statement on Monday.

The chief minister presiding over 3rd board meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority Sindh (SEZA) approved two applications under which two Special Economic Zones would be established.

The Services Industries Limited have collaborated to set up a mega production facility for the manufacturing of tyres to serve the progressive demand of the domestic market as well as export to other countries. The project cost is estimated at $250 million and the targeted production capacity is said to be 2.4 million tyres per annum.

It will be set up on land measuring 50 acres in SITE Nooriabad, Sindh. The project will export around 85 percent of the total production capacity to other countries all over the world.

The chief minister approved the request for establishment of a Service special economic zone.

The Chief Minister Sindh was also apprised of SEZ Status for Nausheroferoze Industrial Park: An Industrial Park primarily based on agro food is being developed in Naushahroferoze district. The purpose of establishing an industrial park is to excel the agro-based industrialization in the province as per international standards. The zone will cater to the trade and industrialization needs of the country.

It will be established over an area of 80 acres.

The chief minister endorsed the applications for SEZ Status for Bholari Special Economic Zone: Bholari Special Economic Zone is Pakistan's First private sector special economic zone which is situated at Bholari area in District Thatta on the M-9 Motorway (Karachi-Hyderabad).

Its objective is to promote industrialization in the country which will positively contribute towards strengthening the economy of the province of Sindh and Pakistan as a whole. It will be established over an area of 282.5 acres with an investment over Rs 20 billion.

Chairing another meeting of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), the chief minister directed the Board of Revenue (BoR) to hand over the possession of 1535 acres of land to DSEZ so that further process of its development of the zone could be started.

The Sindh government has allocated 1530 acres of land being developed as Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) in Thatta near Karachi.

A Priority Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

The DSEZ is being developed on Public Private Partnership with an investment of over $50 billion The project will generate over 50,000 job opportunities for the skilled and unskilled youth.

The Chief Minister approved the future extension of 1500 acres and directed the concerned authorities to speed up the work of water supply, infrastructure and external network.

Multiple bids have been received from the potential developers for the development of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and are currently under evaluation.

The Chief Minister directed BoR for immediate allotment of land to NTDC and construction of Grid at the doorstep of the zone.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World Water Motorway China Agriculture Job CPEC Thatta SITE Murad Ali Shah Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

18 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

10 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

10 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

10 minutes ago

Organizers booked for holding bull race in Attock

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.