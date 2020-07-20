Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two special economic zones

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over two different meetings approved establishment of two special economic zones in private and public sector and decided to handover the possession for formally launching Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, near Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over two different meetings approved establishment of two special economic zones in private and public sector and decided to handover the possession for formally launching Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, near Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Additional chief secretary home Usman Chachar, Secretary Investment Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Agriculture Raheem Soomro, Secretary Works Imran Soomro, CEO SEZMC Abdul Azeem Uqaili and others, said a statement on Monday.

The chief minister presiding over 3rd board meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority Sindh (SEZA) approved two applications under which two Special Economic Zones would be established.

The Services Industries Limited have collaborated to set up a mega production facility for the manufacturing of tyres to serve the progressive demand of the domestic market as well as export to other countries. The project cost is estimated at $250 million and the targeted production capacity is said to be 2.4 million tyres per annum.

It will be set up on land measuring 50 acres in SITE Nooriabad, Sindh. The project will export around 85 percent of the total production capacity to other countries all over the world.

The chief minister approved the request for establishment of a Service special economic zone.

The Chief Minister Sindh was also apprised of SEZ Status for Nausheroferoze Industrial Park: An Industrial Park primarily based on agro food is being developed in Naushahroferoze district. The purpose of establishing an industrial park is to excel the agro-based industrialization in the province as per international standards. The zone will cater to the trade and industrialization needs of the country.

It will be established over an area of 80 acres.

The chief minister endorsed the applications for SEZ Status for Bholari Special Economic Zone: Bholari Special Economic Zone is Pakistan's First private sector special economic zone which is situated at Bholari area in District Thatta on the M-9 Motorway (Karachi-Hyderabad).

Its objective is to promote industrialization in the country which will positively contribute towards strengthening the economy of the province of Sindh and Pakistan as a whole. It will be established over an area of 282.5 acres with an investment over Rs 20 billion.

Chairing another meeting of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), the chief minister directed the Board of Revenue (BoR) to hand over the possession of 1535 acres of land to DSEZ so that further process of its development of the zone could be started.

The Sindh government has allocated 1530 acres of land being developed as Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) in Thatta near Karachi.

A Priority Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

The DSEZ is being developed on Public Private Partnership with an investment of over $50 billion The project will generate over 50,000 job opportunities for the skilled and unskilled youth.

The Chief Minister approved the future extension of 1500 acres and directed the concerned authorities to speed up the work of water supply, infrastructure and external network.

Multiple bids have been received from the potential developers for the development of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and are currently under evaluation.

The Chief Minister directed BoR for immediate allotment of land to NTDC and construction of Grid at the doorstep of the zone.