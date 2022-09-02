Chief Minister Sindh asks donor agencies to support in relief, rehabilitation work

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities are going on in the flood-hit areas which are very difficult without the support of donor agencies to mitigate the miseries of affected people.

Talking to private news channel, he said various countries have made commitments on the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's flash appeal for the support in the flood situation.

He said the industrial and developed countries are responsible for the climate change phenomena as we are on the front face of flood and heavy rains in the monsoon season.

The provincial government is providing relief and ration items to the flood affectees thus still we have not reached everywhere as the whole province has badly affected by the flood, Murad said and adding that he has visited 27 out of 30 districts which are facing major calamity.

Murad said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 15 billion relief package and hopped that would be enhance to support the relief activities in the province.

The province has facing shortage of materials to provide relief to the flood affectees.

On the shortage of relief items, the provincial government has also ordered the private sector to supply tents and ration.

The Sindh has recorded 110 mm average rain in the monsoon season resulted the whole province is drowned in water.

The provincial government has distributed 86000 tents so far and also procured 11000 whereas240000 more are needed to provide tents to the affectees.

The government has procuring 352000 ration bags from utility store corporation, 200000 from private sector and 50000 bags are already distributed among the flood-hit people for at least two months.