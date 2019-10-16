Chief Minister Sindh asks PEMRA to control trend of fake, false news

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday urged the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure effective regulatory control and discourage trend of fake, false and unverified news on television channels

He said this during meeting with Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig at Chief Minister Secretariat in Karachi and discussed various issues pertaining to media industry, said a press release.

Chairman PEMRA briefed Chief Minister about the initiatives being taken to transform the organization into a progressive and vibrant regulator in the region.

Saleem Baig further informed about crackdown launched by PEMRA against illegal Indian channels, DTH and Indian content.

He said that during last two months, in different activities and raids illegal equipment in thousands was impounded and destroyed.

Saleem Baig expressed his firm resolve to curb illegal business activities in media industry with the support of law enforcement agencies so that social, cultural and religious values of the country could be protected.

He requested Chief Minister for allocation of land for establishing PEMRA regional office in Karachi.

Murad Shah assured that Sindh government would extend all out support in this regard and issued immediate orders to the concerned for allocation of plot to PEMRA.

Officers including Ashfak Jumani, Executive Member, Haji Adam, Director General (Admin & HR) and Ashfaq Jumani Regional General Manager Karachi were also present during the meeting.