Chief Minister Sindh assures relief to growers affected by recent heavy rains

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh government, despite financial constraints, would provide relief to the growers whose agricultural crops destroyed due to heavy rains which lashed out urban as well as rural areas of the province

He was talking to media on Tuesday at Bachani house Tando Allahyar where he visited to offer condolence to Ex. MNA Abdul Sattar Bachani on sad demise of Bachani's brother in law Khalid Bachani.

The CM Sindh said crops were affected in different districts of Sindh due to heavy rains, adding that despite financial crunch provincial government would provide relief to the affected growers.

He said recent heavy rains occurred in Karachi during current monsoon were the most severe rains after 1967 which had disturbed civic life and administration was still trying to drain out accumulated water from residential areas.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said Karachi would not become province as Sindh has a historical background.

Earlier, the CM expressed condolence with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

The Minister Local Govt. Saeed Ghani, MPA Imdad Pitafi, Hari Ram Kishorilal and others were also accompanied with the CM.