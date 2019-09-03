UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Assures Relief To Growers Affected By Recent Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:13 PM

Chief Minister Sindh assures relief to growers affected by recent heavy rains

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh government, despite financial constraints, would provide relief to the growers whose agricultural crops destroyed due to heavy rains which lashed out urban as well as rural areas of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh government, despite financial constraints, would provide relief to the growers whose agricultural crops destroyed due to heavy rains which lashed out urban as well as rural areas of the province.

He was talking to media on Tuesday at Bachani house Tando Allahyar where he visited to offer condolence to Ex. MNA Abdul Sattar Bachani on sad demise of Bachani's brother in law Khalid Bachani.

The CM Sindh said crops were affected in different districts of Sindh due to heavy rains, adding that despite financial crunch provincial government would provide relief to the affected growers.

He said recent heavy rains occurred in Karachi during current monsoon were the most severe rains after 1967 which had disturbed civic life and administration was still trying to drain out accumulated water from residential areas.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said Karachi would not become province as Sindh has a historical background.

Earlier, the CM expressed condolence with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

The Minister Local Govt. Saeed Ghani, MPA Imdad Pitafi, Hari Ram Kishorilal and others were also accompanied with the CM.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Water Tando Allahyar Murad Ali Shah Family Media From Government Rains Sad

Recent Stories

Thai Police Arrest Another Bangkok Bombing Suspect ..

3 minutes ago

Running may help quit smoking: Study

3 minutes ago

Southern Transitional Council Delegation Reaches J ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

1 hour ago

Dorian weakens to Category 2 hurricane: US meteoro ..

3 minutes ago

Raytheon to Build Control System for US Army Hyper ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.