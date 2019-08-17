UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Claims Unity Among PPP Workers, Elected Representatives

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that all members of national and provincial assemblies as well as party workers remained united and were ready to face any act aimed at pressurizing the party leadership

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that all members of national and provincial assemblies as well as party workers remained united and were ready to face any act aimed at pressurizing the party leadership.

He made such claim in a brief chat with media persons at Thana Ahmed Khan town of Jamshoro district on Saturday where he came to attend soyam ceremony of mother of MPA Malik Asad Sikandar.

To a question about the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari, the Chief Minister said that former President was arrested despite the fact that he extended complete cooperation with National Accountability Bureau and appeared before investigating officers whenever he was summoned.

The action against leadership of Opposition parties could create an atmosphere of uncertainty in the country, he said and alleged that some of the ministers of the Federal government were raising unnecessary statement aimed at diverting attention from important issues like price hike.

Among others, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawala, MPAs Mir Nadir Magsi, Sharjil Memon, Gianchand Esrani, Imdad Pitafi and Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar were also accompanied the Chief Minister.

