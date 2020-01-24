UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Condoles Demise Of Nawab Khan Wassan's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

Chief Minister Sindh condoles demise of Nawab Khan Wassan's mother

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Adviser to the CM Sindh for Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell, Nawab Khan Wassan, over the sad demise of his mother

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Adviser to the CM Sindh for Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell, Nawab Khan Wassan, over the sad demise of his mother.

Later, talking to media, the CM said he has already directed food department to ask flour millers to set up their flour stalls and provide atta at Rs 43 per kg to the people.

He said that wheat prices were being stabilized through the province. He said that more than one lakh bags of wheat had arrived in Sindh, while the remaining bags would also reached the province within two days through the NLC, after which there would be no crisis of wheatin Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Khairpur Murad Ali Shah Media Wheat Housing Sad Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.