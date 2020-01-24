(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Adviser to the CM Sindh for Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell, Nawab Khan Wassan, over the sad demise of his mother

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Adviser to the CM Sindh for Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell, Nawab Khan Wassan, over the sad demise of his mother.

Later, talking to media, the CM said he has already directed food department to ask flour millers to set up their flour stalls and provide atta at Rs 43 per kg to the people.

He said that wheat prices were being stabilized through the province. He said that more than one lakh bags of wheat had arrived in Sindh, while the remaining bags would also reached the province within two days through the NLC, after which there would be no crisis of wheatin Sindh.