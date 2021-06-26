Chief Minister Sindh condoles with Makhdoom family

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday visited Makhdoom House Hala and condoled the demise of the wife of Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib-ul-Moula

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday visited Makhdoom House Hala and condoled the demise of the wife of Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib-ul-Moula.

The Chief Minister expressed sympathies with spiritual leader of Sarwari Jamat MNA Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman, Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman, MPA Dr.

Makhdoom Rafiq-uz-Zaman, Makhdoom Khaliq-uz-Zaman, Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman, Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman and Makhdoom Ahmed-uz-Zaman on the demise of their mother and offered fateha for the rest of departed soul.