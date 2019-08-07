Chief Minister Sindh condoles with Syed Amir Shah Jamote

(@imziishan)

Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday expressed condolence with former Member National Assembly and PPP leader Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote here at his residence

Chief Minister Sindh along with provincial Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Shabir Bajarani, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon and Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed Qamar, visited the residence of Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote at Latifabad and expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of Jamote's wife and offered fateha for the departed soul.