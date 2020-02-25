Chief Minister Sindh decides to declare a model village in every district

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to declare a model village in each and every district in the next financial year for which he has sought recommendations from the elected representatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to declare a model village in each and every district in the next financial year for which he has sought recommendations from the elected representatives.

"The model village should not have more than 1000 population and will be given the facilities of school, hospital, water supply, sanitation, roads, street lights, community center and transport facility." This he said while presiding over review meetings of on-going 401 development schemes launched under provincial ADP in five districts at Rs 28.97 billion here on Tuesday at CM House, said a statement.

Syed Murad Ali Shah told the elected representatives of five districts, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar in separate meetings with them.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sr. Advisor Works Nisar Khuhro, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Public Health Engineering Shabir Bijarani, Minister Education Saeed Ghani, Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Minister Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and all the concerned secretaries, MPAs, MNAs and senators of the area/district, divisional commissioner, DIGs and concerned deputy commissioners and SSPs.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the next financial year,his government has decided to declare one village in every district as model village. The village would be provided quality education, health and water supply schemes and even the streets of the village would be made with bricks with street lights, solar energy and approaching roads.

"I want you to sit together and identify such villages as per criteria and submit recommendations," he told the elected representatives of different districts.

The chief minister said that the elected representatives would have to give ownership to the on-going development works of their respective areas.

"I need your input for next ADP, 2020-21 and keep an eye on the on-going development works, particularly the pace of work and their quality so that people could have best schemes in their area," he urged the elected representatives.

Reviewing the development works in Badin, the chief minister was informed that 75 schemes, including 26 new have been launched at Rs 3.24 billion under provincial ADP in District Badin.

The government has released Rs 2.34 billion which is 72 per cent of the allocation against which utilization has been recorded at Rs1.76 billion which is 75 per cent of the releases. Under the District ADP Rs 591.31 million schemes are in progress.

The meeting was told that under the provincial ADP four schemes of Auqaf dept, seven of school education, three college education, one University & Boards, one of Health, three of Home, one of Information & Archives, 12 of Irrigation, four of law & Prosecution, 11 of local government including two of water supply & sanitation and nine of roads are in progress.

The minorities Affairs dept has launched two, PHE four, Rural development two, Thar Coal Infrastructure development one and Works & Services 19 in District Badin.

The chief minister directed concerned departments to complete 35 schemes by the end of this financial year.

The meeting was told that 78 schemes at Rs 3.16 billion have been launched in Thatta district, of the 12 schemes are those which have upto Rs 25 billion allocation and their funds have been released in one go. There are 12 other schemes which have more than Rs 25 billion allocation have been released funds in two installments. There are 20 on-going district specific schemes and 32 are new.

The chief minister said that against the allocation of Rs3.16 billion he has released Rs1.29 billion but the utilization is Rs 457.14 million which is 37 percent of the released funds.

"This is unacceptable- the concerned officers and the departments will have to follow their schemes so that they can be completed within stipulated time," he said.

It may be noted that the Auqaf department has launched one scheme, Culture dept three, school education nine, University & Boards one, Environment one, health two, Home two, information one, Irrigation 10, law & Prosecution three, Livestock & Fisheries two, Local government five, including one of water supply & sanitation, three of roads and one of solid waste management. Minority Affairs has one scheme in Thatta district, PHE dept 11, Rural development three, S&GAD one and Works and Service 21.

The development portfolio of District Sujawal is Rs 1.16 billion to complete 46 schemes against which the government has released Rs 5.56 million while the expenditures are Rs 319.57 million which is 57 percent of the releases.

Out of 46 schemes there are nine schemes with an allocation of upto Rs25 have been released funds in one go. Four schemes are those which have more than Rs25 billion and their releases are being made in two installments and 11 schemes are district specific and 22 schemes are new.

In Sujawal district, the Auqaf dept has launched two schemes, Culture dept one, school education six, college education two, Home department two, Information department one, Irrigation dept five, Law and prosecution one, Livestock & Fisheries one.

The local government department has one scheme of health, Minorities Affairs has one, PHE dept four, Rural Development two, SGA&C one and Works & Services 15.

The participants of the meeting was informed that different departments have launched 80 schemes in Mirpurkhas, including 34 new with an allocation of Rs 6.76 billion against which Rs4.74 billion have been released while the expenditures are 3 billion which is 63 percent of the releases.

The chief minister said that out of 80 schemes, 12 schemes have been releases 100 percent funds, nine 72 percent funds, 25 schemes 79 percent funds and 34 have been released five percent funds.

The school education department has launched seven schemes of Rs328.6 million, college education two schemes of Rs31.8 million, STEVTA on of Rs5.5 million, Universities & Boards one scheme of Rs10 million, Health dept 10 schemes of Rs304.2 million, Home dept three schemes of Rs77.05 million, Information dept one scheme of Rs15.9 million, Irrigation dept 10 schemes of Rs1.89 billion, Lining of Main Canal one scheme of Rs2.56 billion.

The Local Government department has launched seven schemes of Rs392.98 million which include one scheme of water supply & sanitation, two of buildings, three of roads and one of Solid Waste Management. Rs447.190 million has been allocated for matching allocation, Minorities dept has 21 schemes of Rs38.217 million, PHE dept five schemes of Rs240.057 million, Rural development one scheme of RS8 million, sports & Youth Affairs one scheme of Rs48.375 million and Works & Services department has eight schemes of Rs364.806 million.

The Sindh government has launched 122 schemes in Tharparkar at the cost of Rs14.65 billion against which Rs8.44 billion have been released and the utilization is Rs4.52 billion which is 54 percent of the released amount.

The meeting was told that 10 schemes of Rs110.87 million have been released 99 percent funds and they would be completed by the end of current financial year. 21 schemes of Rs8.52 billion have been given 56 percent funds, 40 schemes of Rs5.14 billion schemes have been released 68 percent funds while 51 new schemes have been released only 5 percent funds.

Various slow-paced schemes were also identified in the meeting, on which the chief minister directed P&D and the concerned departments to expedite them and report him in the follow up meetings.