Chief Minister Sindh directs administration to seal borders to stop wheat smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, keeping in view growing flour prices in the market, has ordered all the divisional commissioners and DIGs to seal borders to stop wheat smuggling to other countries and also start operation against hoarders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, keeping in view growing flour prices in the market, has ordered all the divisional commissioners and DIGs to seal borders to stop wheat smuggling to other countries and also start operation against hoarders.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting of the food department to review wheat stocks and flour prices all over Sindh, said a press release on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Sindh ministers, Hari Ram, Mukesh Chawla, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed.

The divisional commissioners and DIGs of the divisions other than Karachi joined the meeting through video link.

Provincial Minister for Food Hari Ram and Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed briefing the chief minister on wheat stocks as on July 9,2020 said that 6.84 Million Metric Tons (MMT) of wheat was available in the country, including 4.283 MMT in Punjab, 1.262 Sindh, 0.065 KPK, 0.092 Balochistan and 1.138 PASSCO.

The chief minister said that during the corresponding period of 2019 the wheat stocks of 7.758 MMTs were available. "This shows a shortfall of 0.918 MMT stocks this year," he said.

At this, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh had set a wheat production target of 3.8 MMT against which we produced 3.852 MMTs that showed a 0.052 MMT surplus.

The chief minister said that the consumption of wheat during 2020-21 has been estimated at 27.470 MMTS against which the wheat stock available in the country was 26.059.

The commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad told the chief minister that flour prices were stable in their divisions.

Secretary Food said that in Karachi flour mill atta price has been recorded at Rs 57 per kilograms and chakki atta Rs 64 to Rs 65 per kg.

In Hyderabad Rs 56 -57 flour mills atta and Rs 60 to Rs61 Chakki atta was available. Mirpurkhas Rs 46 to Rs 49 flour mill and Rs 54 to Rs 58 chakki atta per kg. Shaheed Benazir Rs50 to Rs52 flour mills and Rs55 Chakki atta. Sukkur Rs54-55 flour mill and Rs58 to Rs60 chakki atta and Larkana Rs51 flour mills and Rs55 chakki atta.

The chief minister said that wheat stock in Sindh was enough that was why prices were stable. However, he directed all the divisional commissioners and DIGs to start operation against the hoarders and also stop wheat movement. "Whenever, any truck of wheat is seen on the road it must be stopped until and unless it is cleared by the food department," he said.

He also directed commissioners to pay supervise visit to the wheat stocks stored in their areas by the food department and keep their proper record. "I will not tolerate any mistake or mischief in this matter," he said.

Sukkur Commissioner told the chief minister that his district administration has seized 27000 tons of wheat being smuggled to neighboring countries.

At this the chief minister asked the DIG how many FIRs he has registered against the culprit, the DIG Sukkur replied 13 FIRs. It was pointed out that six food department officers have been suspended.

Minister Information Syed Nasir Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab just after the meeting briefed the media about the decision taken in the meeting chaired by chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister also decided that the wheat seized from the smugglers or hoarders would be added in the stocks instead of making them case property. "If it is made case property then the wheat would be infested with weevil till the decision of the case," he concluded.