Chief Minister Sindh Directs Commissioner Karachi To Take Strict Action Against Schools Violating SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:19 PM

Chief Minister Sindh directs commissioner Karachi to take strict action against schools violating SOPs

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Commissioner Karachi to take strict action against the management of schools found guilty of violating implementation of SOPs in the schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Commissioner Karachi to take strict action against the management of schools found guilty of violating implementation of SOPs in the schools.

Spokesman of Sindh education Ministry said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

If any school violates the SOPs, such school should be sealed at first stage and later, FIR should be registered against the management of schools, he said while quoting CM Sindh.

In this regards, the commissioner Karachi issued the directions to all deputy commissioners of Karachi division to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the Schools, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

