Chief Minister Sindh directs concerned authorities to drain out water from areas submerged in port city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to drain out the water from areas still submerged in rainwater in the capital city of Sindh province.

Several areas still submerged in rainwater included Tower, Bathaland, Gulishan Fiasal and Clifton in metropolitan city, the statement released here said while quoting Chief Minister Sindh.

The chief minister said this while presiding over a meeting to review the overall post-rainfall situation in Sindh at CM House. Meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Revenue, Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Senior member of Board of Revenue, Commissioner Karachi and Deputy Commissioners and other officials.

The roads should be cleared as quickly as possible, through which the Muharram procession would pass, he directed.

The Urban Disaster Response Unit Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) did not appear to be active, he said adding those involved in the cleanup should be asked to wear specific jackets so that the public knew that the Sindh government was working.

The areas should be pinpointed where the flow of water could be stopped, Chief Minister said directing if any building was obstructing the flow of water; it should be bulldozed whether it is private or public.

He said the government had to fix the city, no matter how drastic measures the government had to take.

The chief minister also directed senior Board of Revenue members to survey all the districts.

Shah also directed all the district commissioners to ensure their areas were cleaned, especially drains which got choked due to garbage.

Speaking about the power woes in capital city, he said the power was yet to be restored in different areas in the city as 170 KE feeders out of 1,900 were yet to be restored.

The Deputy Commissioner said while briefing the meeting there was an issue of garbage collection in the Central district. However, we cleaned all the areas in the Central district and all drains in South district were cleaned as well, he added.

Commissioner Mirpur Khas told the chief minister more than 80% of the crops had been destroyed in Mirpur Khas and Tharparkar due to the recent rainfalls.

Whereas, water was yet to be drained from Mithi, Islamkot and other areas, he said.