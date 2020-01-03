Chief Minister Sindh directs to complete Orange Line Project within 04 months

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Transport department to complete Orange Line project within next four months and get ready for tendering for Red Line for which he wanted to perform ground breaking ceremony on August 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Transport department to complete Orange Line project within next four months and get ready for tendering for Red Line for which he wanted to perform ground breaking ceremony on August 14.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Orange Line and Red Line here on Friday at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Transport Awais Qadir Shah, Transport Minister Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab,Acting chief Secretary Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Local Govt Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Law Shariq, Secretary Transport Abbas Detho and others.

Sindh Minister for Transport Awais Shah briefing the Sindh Chief Minister said that the on-going work on Ornage Line was almost at final stage.

The CM Sindh directed Awais Shah to complete it within next three months and meanwhile adopt the procedure to procure buses, initially with a fleet of 25.

He said that he wants best buses be procured whether they may have the sitting capacity of 40 passengers and 80 standing passengers or more long buses with double capacity, he said and directed Minister Transport to work out final proposals.

He also advised the Transport Minister to talk to the Green Line project management so that buses of similar look and identical capacity could be purchased.

The chief minister said that he has already approved Rs 962 million for construction of underpass and mezzanine floor at Naumaish.

The Finance department has referred the matter to the sub-committee of the cabinet which would submit its report to release the amount.

To a question, the chief minister was told that the land for Green Line Bus depot at Surjani Town has been transferred in the name of the project. The local government department would issue notification by Monday.

The chief minister directed Transport department to complete work on Orange Line so that within next three to four months it could be launched.

He directed Minister for Transport to start procurement procedure for the buses and initially 25 buses may be procured for Orange Line.

The chief minister directed Transport department to enter into Facilitation & Implementation Agreement with Green Line project management.

The chief minister directed transport department to make arrangements for shifting of Truck stand from Maripur to Northern By-pass and get a 100-acre of land transferred from BOR for construction of inter-city bus terminal at Super Highway.

The matters of land acquisition for Bio-Gas plant at Bhains Colony under Karachi Bus Rapid Transit, Red Line installation at Bhains Colony were also came under discussion.

The chief minister said that the Bio-Gas plant at Bhains Colony would be most feasible because using of cattle dung for the generation of bio-gas would be easier there.

Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah said that the land belonged to KMC and he would talk to Mayor Karachi and get a piece of 40-acres allocated for an important City project, Red Line Bio-gas plant.

The chief minister was informed that the tender document for Red Line project was ready and would be floated within a month.

However, advertisement has been released for appointment of a supervision consultant for the project.

The chief minister told the transport department that he would perform groundbreaking ceremony of Red Line project on August 14, 2020.

Therefore, the transport department has to expedite all the pending works accordingly, he said and added the actual service to the people of Karachi would be resolution of transport issues by launching state of art BRT, be concluded.