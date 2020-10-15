UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Extends Prof. Burfat's Leave Period

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:49 PM

Chief Minister Sindh extends Prof. Burfat's leave period

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali shah, has extended the leave period of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat for further one month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali shah, has extended the leave period of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat for further one month.

According to notification of Sindh Universities and board Department, the Chief Minister has extended with immediate effect the leave period of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh due to inquiry process initiated against him by Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The Chief Minister has exercised the powers vested in him under Section 13 of the University of Sindh Act 1972 as amended by Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018 so that no undue interference could be exercised in proceedings of the inquiry, the notification stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

