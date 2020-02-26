Chief Minister Sindh forms body to coordinate with executing agency for timely completion of schemes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted district development committees (DDC) so that the concerned elected representatives of the area could coordinate with the executing agency of the schemes for their timely completion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted district development committees (DDC) so that the concerned elected representatives of the area could coordinate with the executing agency of the schemes for their timely completion.

He took this decision while reviewing the progress of 347 on-going development schemes in three districts, Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki worth Rs 17.18 billion at the CM's House here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Saeed Ghani, Shabbir Bijarani, Nasir Shah, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Awais Qadir Shah, Chairman P&D Muhammad Waseem and others.

The chief minister said that during the review of the on-going development schemes, he has found that there was lack of ownership of the development works, therefore the pace of work is very slow. "Therefore, I have decided to constitute District Development Committees comprising elected representatives for developing close coordination with the executing agencies/concerned departments so that the on-going schemes can be completed with in stipulated time," he said. The chief secretary would notify the committees within next few days.

Around 120 schemes have been launched in Sukkur district at a cost of Rs 7.06 billion against which the government has released Rs 4.26 billion while the expenditures are Rs 2.76 billion which are two percent higher than the releases.

It was pointed out that out of 120 schemes 38 on-going district specific schemes would be completed by the end of financial year while other 25 schemes would be completed by the end of first quarter of next financial year.

The important schemes of Sukkur include establishment of Horticulture Research Institute for Rs 119.2 million, expansion of 169 high priority schools at Rs 1.32 billion, restoration of Boys Degree College Sukkur at Rs 50 million, establishment of Women University Sukkur at Rs 2.7 billion, establishment of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain at IBA Sukkur at Rs141.13 million and other schemes.

Around 159 ongoing schemes of Khairpur district at the cost of Rs 7.38 billion against which the provincial government has released Rs 4.6 billion and the utilization of the releases funds are Rs 3 billion which is 66 per cent of releases.

The meeting was told that 29 schemes with an allocation of Rs 2.3 billion would be completed during the current financial year while 62 schemes of district specific scheme at Rs 3.67 billion would be completed by the first quarter of next financial year.

The chief minister expressed displeasure on the pace of 32 schemes against which all allocated funds have been released in one go but even then hardly 45 per cent expenditures have been made so far.

These 32 schemes have an allocation of Rs 4.36 billion and 91 per cent of fund or Rs 3.98 billion have been released while the utilization is 179.983 million.

Some of the important schemes of district Khairpur include establishment of Date-palm Research Institute Khairpur at Rs 81.7 million, reconstruction of Dargah Sachal Sarmast, Daraza Sharif at Rs16 billion, restoration of conservation of Kotdiji Fort at Rs 147 million, rehabilitation of 164 high priority schools at Rs 942.7 million, up-gradation of Vocational Center at Kamal Jamro of taluka Gambat at Rs 30 million and establishment of Mehran University College of Engineering Khairpur at Rs1.14 billion.

Around 68 schemes at Rs2.85 billion are in progress in District Ghotki against which the finance department has released Rs 1.52 billion and the utilization is Rs 890.9 million which is 59 per cent of the total releases.

The meeting was told that 16 schemes with an allocation of Rs 852.99 million would be completed by the end of the current financial year.

The chief minister expressed displeasure on the slow pace of work on 10 schemes against which 75 per cent funds have been released but the utilization is 46 per cent.

There are 15 other schemes of Rs 1.02 billion against which 70 per cent of the allocated funds have been released in two installments even then progress of the schemes is around 48 per cent.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing schemes in Ghotki district include rehabilitation of 163 High Priority schools at Rs 1 billion, establishment of Small Industrial Estate over an area of 50 acre at Ghotki at Rs29.65 million, construction of surface drain and three pumping stations in Ubauro at Rs159.49 million and other schemes.