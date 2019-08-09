UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Grants Special Remission To Convicted Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted 120 days special remission to the convicted prisoners languishing in Sindh Prisons on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day "14th August, 2019".

The chief minister on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day, in order to create a sense of inclusiveness and goodwill amongst the prisoners has approved a special remission in the sentence of imprisonment of six different categories of prisoners for 60 days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and 60 days on the occasion of Independence Day "14th August 2019", said a statement on Friday.

Special remission of 120 days for all convicts, except the condemned prisoners and also except those convicted of murder,espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, (Zina, kidnapping / abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946, if they have undergone 2/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

Special 120 days for all convicts of life imprisonment, except those convicted of murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina robbery, dacoity, kidnapping / abduction and terrorist acts, if they have undergone 2/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their substantive sentence, expect those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for female prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one third (1/3rd) of their substantive sentence, expect those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for female prisoners who have accompanying children and are serving sentence of imprisonment for crime, except those who were convicted on charges of culpable homicide and terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one third (1/3rd) of their substantive sentence, except those involved in culpable homicide, terrorist act, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, Zina, robbery (Sec. 394 PPC) dacoity (Sec. 395-396 PPC), kidnapping (Sec.364-A & 365-A) and anti-state activities.

