Chief Minister Sindh Grieves Over Demise Of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim.
Murad Ali Shah said that the deceased was a renowned lawyer and constitutional expert, according to a statement.
The Chief Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.