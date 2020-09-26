Chief Minister Sindh inaugurates Rs 427.6 m desalination plant at Manora Island

Desalination Plant: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited RO (Desalination) Plant at Manora Island being established by the Sindh government for Rs 427.6 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Desalination Plant: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited RO (Desalination) Plant at Manora Island being established by the Sindh government for Rs 427.6 million.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the scheme envisaged for installation of Reverse Osmosis (water Desalination) Plant of 500,000 gallons per day at Manora Island, specifically designed to convert sea water into purified water maintaining the TDS value not more than 500 mg per liter to meet the WHO standards of safe drinking water, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

He added that the RO plant would meet the water requirement of 20,000 inhabitants living in the localities.

The chief minister inspected the ongoing work and directed the Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to complete the schemes during the current financial year.

Addressing the gathering Syed Nasir said that the provincial government has embarked upon developing the beaches of Karachi to provide beautiful and peaceful recreational spots to the people of the city.

Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas on behalf of Pakistan Navy had hosted the inauguration ceremony at Manora. The chief minister lauded the efforts of Pakistan navy in the development of Karachi.