UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Inaugurates Rs 427.6 M Desalination Plant At Manora Island

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Chief Minister Sindh inaugurates Rs 427.6 m desalination plant at Manora Island

Desalination Plant: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited RO (Desalination) Plant at Manora Island being established by the Sindh government for Rs 427.6 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Desalination Plant: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited RO (Desalination) Plant at Manora Island being established by the Sindh government for Rs 427.6 million.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the scheme envisaged for installation of Reverse Osmosis (water Desalination) Plant of 500,000 gallons per day at Manora Island, specifically designed to convert sea water into purified water maintaining the TDS value not more than 500 mg per liter to meet the WHO standards of safe drinking water, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

He added that the RO plant would meet the water requirement of 20,000 inhabitants living in the localities.

The chief minister inspected the ongoing work and directed the Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to complete the schemes during the current financial year.

Addressing the gathering Syed Nasir said that the provincial government has embarked upon developing the beaches of Karachi to provide beautiful and peaceful recreational spots to the people of the city.

Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas on behalf of Pakistan Navy had hosted the inauguration ceremony at Manora. The chief minister lauded the efforts of Pakistan navy in the development of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Water Nasir Murad Ali Shah Government Million

Recent Stories

Provincial advisor inaugurates Banyan tree

2 minutes ago

RTI Chief calls on Commissioner Malakand; discusse ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts Grain Harvest o ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 regularizes 97 rescuers

31 minutes ago

Lebanese Military Clashes With IS-Affiliated Milit ..

31 minutes ago

Mayor for improving sanitary conditions in capital ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.