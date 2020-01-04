UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Inaugurates Thar Cultural Festival 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Chief Minister Sindh inaugurates Thar Cultural festival 2020

The day long Thar Cultural festival 2020 kicked off here at Marvi sports stadium on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ):The day long Thar Cultural festival 2020 kicked off here at Marvi sports stadium on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the festival which was being organised by the provincial government in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers, Engro Coal MIning, Engro Energy Limited, Thar Foundation and Shanghai Electric.

While addressing the ceremony Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that after initiating Thar Coal Mining project about 4000 Mega watt electricity had been provided to National Grid so far. While more 3000 Mega watt electricity to be added in the National Grid in next year.

The chief minister while hailing the efforts being taken by the Administration for organising the Cultural event said that Royalty for Thar coal would be paid in June 2020 which could be helpful to accommodate the people of Thar accordingly.He further said that affectees of Block one would be facilitate like affectees of Block two,pertaining to the employment and health care opportunities.

Provincial advisor Dr Khatoo Mal jeevan, MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MPAs Arbab Lutuf Allah, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Divisional Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh, DIG Saaqib Ismail Memon , Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem and other were also present.

