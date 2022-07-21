UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sindh Inquires Health Of MPA Saleem Hingoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 07:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited former PPP MPA Saleem Hingoro at his residence at Kalri, Lyari and inquired about his health.

He prayed for the early recovery and quick recovery of PPP MPA Hingoro.

On the way back the chief minister visited Haji Abdul Majeed Sabur, the member of PPP Sindh Counsel, and had a chit chat with him over a cup of tea. On the arrival of the chief minister, the people and party workers gathered in a large number and voiced slogans of Jeay Bhutto.

At the last leg of his visit to the city, the chief minister offered condolence with senior artist Qaiser Nizamani over the death of his mother at his residence at Sea view.

The chief minister prayed for the departed soul.

