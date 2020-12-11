UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Inspects Preliminary Works Of Malir Expressway

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

Chief Minister Sindh inspects preliminary works of Malir Expressway

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with the Sindh Ministers reviewed the preliminary work of Malir Expressway here at Korangi Road on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with the Sindh Ministers reviewed the preliminary work of Malir Expressway here at Korangi Road on Thursday.

Provincial Ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, MPA Sajid Jokhio, MNA of the area and others were present on the occasion, said a statement.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said Malir Expressway is a 39.40 km long project to be constructed on the left bank of Malir River at a cost of Rs27 billion. He added that it would be Access controlled high speed express way facility.

The CM Sindh said that it would be a six-lane with a three-meter side shoulders dual carriageway. Its speed would be 100 kph and 50 kph at interchanges. The construction period of the project would be 36 months but he has directed the Local Government Minister to expedite its completion within two and a half years.

The starting point of the expressway is Korangi Road, before Jam Sadiq bridge, Korangi- Shah Faisal Colony Road, N-5 near Future Colony (Quaidabad) upto Kathore. The expressway would have nine cattle Creeps/pedestrian crossing and would have five weigh bridges.

He said that recently, he had chaired a meeting of all the DMCs in which deputy commissioner Central giving a presentation told that there were a lot of leakages and illegal occupations of government properties, grounds and other areas.

"If the DC struggles to enhance government revenues, vacates government property from illegal occupations and makes proper system of collection and auction what is wrong in it," he said.

Talking about water projects, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that DHA was being provided 30 MGD water at a cost of Rs 8 billion. The DHA would pay for the water and the water presently being provided to DHA would be given to other areas, he added.

The CM said that the treatment of waste water in the city was a big issue. "We are launching a Rs 35 billion Treatment Plant (TP) to treat 30 MGD water which would be given to industrial areas to meet their water requirement.

He said that TP-4 was being launched for a Rs70 billion, mega project, to treat waste water for Korangi and Malir.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that another project of Rs 7 billion was being launched to reconstruct the Hub water canal to bring 100 MGD water for District waste.

He said that various important projects are almost at completion stage or being started within the next three months. "We will be serving the people of Karachi with our heart and soul- this is our city and we will make it a city of prosperity, peace, tranquility and a seat of learning."

