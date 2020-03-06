UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Lauds Balochistan Govt For Curbing Coronavirus In Taftan

Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:14 PM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday at Chief Secretariat here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday at Chief Secretariat here.

They exchanged their views regarding controlling situation of the coronavirus, important matters of both provinces and decided to establish a mechanism of cooperation between two provinces.

Both Chiefs termed the coronavirus a national problem and agreed to work together to deal it with comprehensive measures.

CM Jam Kamal Khan said that the screening of the returning pilgrims via Taftan was being continued and they were being kept in Quarantine for fourteen days at Pakistan House where they were being provided food and other facilities, adding that isolation center was being set up near Quetta while two hospitals were operational to deal in case of an emergency.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said at least 2300 people were being tested in view of symptoms of cough and fever after returning from China and Iran in last few days, while a newly constructed 140-bed hospital in Karachi has been converted into an isolation center.

The Chief Minister Sindh also appreciated Balochistan government for taking responsible measures to monitor Zaireen in Taftan and provision of all facilities to them there.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali while talking to media during his arrival at Quetta Airport, said that Pakistan People Party (PPP) was striving to curb terrorism activities and to maintain durable peach in Balochistan while improvement of law and order was significant for development of it.

