Chief Minister Sindh Launches "Clean My Karachi" Campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to launch first-ever month-long massive drive to "Clean My Karachi" on Saturday in which over 600 dumpers, shovels, tractors and 4000 workers would participate all over the city.

He took this decision was taken on Friday while presiding over a follow-up meeting to review cleanliness arrangements made for the Clean My Karachi drive being launched on Saturday, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, all deputy commissioner and other concerned officers.

This city of lights has lost its beauty in the heaps of filth and garbage, dumped along the roads and in the streets. "What we have to do is to clean it once for all and hand over the cleaned city to DMCs and they will have to maintain it further." The deputy commissioners have been provided Rs 50 million each along with it at temporary Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) and then the same garbage would be transported to Landfill Sites of Godpas and Jam Chakro by Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority.

Through a 10-days exercise, the deputy commissioners under the guidance of the chief minister have divided garbage lifting work on sub-division level where the provincial government has provided tractors, loaders, shovels, tractor trollies and other machinery to the deputy commissioners.

The Korangi district with four sub-divisions and 37 union councils has been provided 29 tractors trollies, seven loaders with one dumper, five shovels/excavators have been provided by the government. They also have hired the services of 100 workers.

The Malir district for its three sub-divisions and 13 union councils has been provided 16 tractors and 45 dumpers and shawals to distribute in its area to lift the garbage. There would be 410 workers in addition to 272 of the DMC to lift the garbage.

The District Council area of Karachi has also three sub-divisions such as Murad Memon, Gadap and Shah Mureed with 13 union councils, has been provided 56 big dumpers 20 loaders. The district council has been given 292 workers in addition to its 104 workers for lifting of garbage and debris from its area.

The Central district for five sub-divisions and 51 union councils, has been provided 153 tractor trollies, 51 shovels, 24 dumpers and six loaders.

It has developed five temporary GTS. This district has been provided 750 workers to lift the garbage.

The West district for seven sub-divisions and 52 union councils has been provided 116 dumpers 9 mini and heavy), 10 trolleys blades, 18 trucker trolleys, 28 loaders, 135 titan Mazda, 10 front loaders, and other machinery.

It has been provided 2500 workers in addition to the workers of the DMC West.

The district East for four sub-divisions and 31 union councils, has been provided 107 dumpers, 17 blades, 22 excavators, and a large number of tools li ke trollies. This district has been allowed to hire the services of 290 workers.

The district South for six sub divisions and 31 union council has been provided 29 mini loaders, 100 dumpers and 51 suzukis to lift garbage to temporary GTS. The district administration has been allowed to hire the services of 1261 workers in addition to its 1101 sanitation workers. It has developed 72 dumping points and 16 GTS.

The chief minister directed the minister local government Syed Nasir Shah to involve all the DMCs in the drive. "I would visit each and every District and will meet with chairmen and Municipal Commissioners in the respective areas," he said.

He directed Minister Local government to invite the Federal Minister Ali Zaidi to visit with him. "I'll take the Mayor with me", he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the deputy commissioners try to continue day and night lifting of garbage so that this gigantic task could be completed within 30 days.

The chief minister directed commissioner to keep monitoring the dumping of garbage in the temporary GTS so that they could be lifted to the landfill sites in time. "The land-fill sites have weighing machines and they would show how much trash has been lifted in a day," he said.

The chief minister assigned the Local Government Minister to form a group of two ministers for each district to monitor cleanliness work.

He also urged Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to involve Water Board so that cleaning of sewerage system could also be made all along with the garbage lifting drive.