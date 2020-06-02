Chief Minister Sindh lifts ban on fishing in June

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, keeping in view the cyclones and on-going COVID-19 situation, has decided to provide relief to the fishermen by lifting ban on fishing in June, 2020

He took his decision on Tuesday in his meeting with PPP MNA Qadir Patel who called on him here at CM House, said a spokesperson to the CM House .

MNA Qadir Patel told the chief minister that the fishermen have suffered a lot from the last eight to 10 months due to cyclones, high tides, and now coronavirus situation and now the annual two months of ban on fishing have approached. In such a situation, the fishermen would not be able to survive.

It may be noted that the government imposes two months ban, June and July, on fishing for breeding but the fishermen were out of work from last many months.

The chief minister said that he was well-aware of the situation, therefore he would provide relief to the fishermen.

He directed Secretary Fisheries to put up a summary to lift the ban on fishing in June so that with the easing off lockdown fishermen could resume their fishing work and ear bread and butter fot their children.

The chief minister said that he had always protected the interest of fishermen on priority basis. "We would not let any segment of society, including fishermen alone - my government would be supporting them to steer them out of the present crisis," he concluded.