UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Met Nayar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:44 PM

Chief Minister Sindh met Nayar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, Information Secretary Farhatullah Babr discussed overall political and party matters in their meeting here at CM House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, Information Secretary Farhatullah Babr discussed overall political and party matters in their meeting here at CM House here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Sindh PPP General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, CM special Assistant Rashid Rabbani, said a statement.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan Rashid Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE sends third medical aid shipment to Colombia i ..

13 seconds ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment impleme ..

15 minutes ago

First-ever bone marrow transplant successfully con ..

30 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

51 minutes ago

Qatar Submits Official Request to Host 2032 Summer ..

38 seconds ago

126 inquiries finalized, 459 in pending; Sindh Ant ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.