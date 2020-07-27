Chief Minister Sindh met Nayar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, Information Secretary Farhatullah Babr discussed overall political and party matters in their meeting here at CM House here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Sindh PPP General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, CM special Assistant Rashid Rabbani, said a statement.