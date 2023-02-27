Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah meets Caretaker CM Punjab

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed matters of mutual interest, general situation and enhancing relations between the provinces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed matters of mutual interest, general situation and enhancing relations between the provinces.

It was agreed to further promote inter-provincial harmony whereas matters related to the joint operation in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh were also discussed. It was agreed that the criminal elements in the Kacha area would be dealt with iron hands and the operation would be brought to a logical conclusion.

CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan comprised four units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, and belonged to all its citizens. He stressed that all Pakistanis must work together to advance the nation and move towards a more prosperous future.

CM Naqvi called upon to put aside differences and work towards a common goal of inter-provincial harmony and cooperation. He emphasized that only through unity and collaboration Pakistan could move forward towards progress and prosperity.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah extended his good wishes to CM Mohsin Naqvi and underscored the importance of inter-provincial harmony. He called on all Pakistanis to set aside their differences and unite to promote harmony and cooperation between provinces.

CM Shah emphasized that working together for the greater good of the nation was vital to realizing Pakistan's true potential.