Chief Minister Sindh orders afresh cleanliness drive in city to make it worth visiting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in order to keep the city of Karachi neat and clean, has directed the local government to launch a fresh cleanliness drive."I want to see all the roads, streets and roundabouts neat, clean and beautiful."

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in order to keep the city of Karachi neat and clean, has directed the local government to launch a fresh cleanliness drive."I want to see all the roads, streets and roundabouts neat, clean and beautiful." He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review on-going development schemes in the city.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh, PD Karachi Project Khalid Masroor and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the cleanliness works in the city were going on properly but 'this city needs to be cleaner by removing garbage from the areas where it has been left unattended.

The streets where gutters were overflowing due to choked or dilapidated system should be overhauled and repaired, he said and added that the new cleanliness drive would include sweeping, lifting of garbage, washing of dirty areas and repair of drainage system, he said and directed Local Government Minister to involve DMCs, water board and Solid waste management.

The chief minister was told that the Solid waste Management Authority for Karachi has been devolved from the main authority and now its notification would be issued within next few days.

The chief minister directed the local government department to post a season dedicated and devoted officer as Executive director of Karachi Solid Waste Management Authority.

The chief minister said that he would start visiting the city at night to witness cleanliness works, on-going patch work of damaged roads and on-going reconstruction of roads and storm water drains and no negligence would be tolerated.

Sindh Minister Local Government Nasir Shah told the chief minister that the scheme `channelization of Outfall drain and other miscellaneous works for safeguarding natural environment, marine life and protection from Health hazard at Clifton Beach has been launched for Rs 172.163 billion.

The scheme has been completed by 60 percent.

The chief minister directed the local government department to expedite the work for which the finance department would release more funds.

Reviewing the progress of reconstruction of main track from Ghani Chowrangi to Hub River via GCT College', the chief minister said that it has been launched for Rs 201.

808 million against which Rs 25.226 million have been released so far.

The Minister Local Government said that 25 percent work of the scheme has been completed but more funds were required to expedite the work.

The chief minister directed the finance department to release the funds.

The schemes reviewed in the meeting include reconstruction of roads from Ghani Chowrangi to Rasheedabad and from Habib metro to SITE Police station launched for Rs 282.743 million has an 18 percent progress.

Reconstruction of storm water drain, including dual carriageway from Ahsanabad police station chowk to Maymar Road of Rs 425.372 million has a progress of 35 percent.

Rehabilitation of Mubarak Shaheed Road from cant General Hospital to Shahrah-e-Faisal launched for Rs 124.472 million has a progress of eight percent.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem told the chief minister that rehabilitation of roads in the surrounding area of Lea Market, Lyari launched for Rs 649.210 million has been completed by 92 percent.

He requested the chief minister to give him a date for their inauguration.

The work on reconstruction of 8000 Road from jam Sadiq bridge to Dawood Chowrangi of Rs 1.289 billion has been completed by 92 percent and tender for starting construction of road from Gulbai to Y-Junction along with storm water drain would be opened on December 21.

The CM expressed his displeasure on delay in opening of the tenders and directed the minister local government to expedite the work.

The chief minister also directed P&D department to construct all the neighborhood roads of Burn Road and make it a beautiful area.

He directed Chairman P&D to submit to him a detailed plan of the neighborhood roads within the next two days so that they could be approved to start work within the next three weeks.

The CM directed DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh to give him detailed presentation of the ICI bridge remodeling for which a separate road would be constructed along the sea. "I want to see its detailed design which has been prepared for its final approval.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the PPP unit to expedite the launching process of Rs 27.8 billion Malir Expressway. "This is a most important road for easing out flow of traffic in the city, therefore I want to lay its ground-breaking next month," he said.