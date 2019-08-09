UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Orders Balloting Of Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:35 PM

Chief Minister Sindh orders balloting of plots

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell (SBBHC) to conduct balloting of the plots developed for low cost housing scheme in Deh Lukman of Khairpur district so that the homeless people could provide roof to their children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell (SBBHC) to conduct balloting of the plots developed for low cost housing scheme in Deh Lukman of Khairpur district so that the homeless people could provide roof to their children.

He issued these directive while presiding over a meeting of SBBHC here at CM House, said a statement on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Sindh CM Nawab Wassan, Secretary Finance Najam Shaikh, Chairman SBBHC Baqaullah Unar and other concerned officers.

Nawab Wassan while briefing the chief minister said that SBBHC has developed 1647 plots of 100 square yards each one, over an area of 81 acres in Deh Lukman of Khairpur district and would be given to poor families free of cost as approved by the chief minister.

The infrastructure development work has been completed on 81acres where 1647 plots were developed for allotment in accordance with the approved selection criteria.

The applications were invited from poor families and around 4500 applications were submitted at the deputy commissioner office,of them 2083 application met the criteria.

The CM Sindh directed the SBBHC to fix a date for balloting so that shelter less people could construct their houses on their plots.

The chief minister was told that the SBBHC has a 50-acre land in Deh Nagan, Karachi where a low cost housing scheme could be established.

The chief minister directed the SBBHC to invite applications for launching low cost housing schemes on public private partnership basis. "We can give half of the land to private party against which the private party develop two or three apartments towers for government's low-cost housing scheme for poor people,"he suggested.

The chief minister directed his special assistant and the chairman to prepare a proposal and start consulting private parties so that this proposal could be materialized.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also decided to launch a 600 low cost housing schemes in three districts, including 400 in Larkana, 100 in Jamshoro and 100 in Khairpur. The cost of 600 houses would be Rs 269 million at a rate of Rs 4,48,328 each house.

The chief minister directed finance department to release Rs 2.6 million out of SBBHC Fund maintained by Fund Management House.

Nawab Wassan told the chief minister that 6000 low houses under phase-III were approved for Rs 1.82 billion at market rate of 2016.

The Finance department under Fund Management had released Rs 910 million in three equal installements for 3000 houses, he said.

Therefore 2526 houses have been completed in all respect and the remaining 438 houses were at final stage and likely to be completed on September 15, 2019, he said.

He said that the SBBHC could not start work on remaining 3000 houses due to non-release of funds of Rs 1.5 billion.

The chief minister directed the BBHC to revise rates as per new market rates and then submit a proposal so that required funds could be released.

These 3000 low cost houses under phase-III have been constructed in different districts and they have two-rooms of 10 into 12 feet with 8 into 10 corridor and 4 into 7 feet bathroom.

The total size of the house comes to 436.25 square feet.

The phase-III houses are located in Badin, 153 , Shaheed Benazirabad 215, Dadu 204, Ghotki 102, Hyderabad 127, Jacobabad 100, Jamshoro 263, Kambar 144, Karachi 57, Mirpurkhas 121, Matiari 19, Larakana 186, Khairpur 162, Kashmore 57 and other districts.

Under phase-II 6000 solar units installed on the houses constructed under low-cost housing schemes in different districts.

The chief minister directed the SBBHC to prepare more schemes so that poor people of the province could be provided houses with solar energy.

