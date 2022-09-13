Chief Minister Sindh orders dismissal of officers absent from duties in flood-hit areas

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting at CM House on Tuesday to review flood situation and relief work being carried out in the flood devastated areas directed all the departments to dismiss the officers who were not performing duties and post efficient, hardworking, honest and willing workers in their place

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting at CM House on Tuesday to review flood situation and relief work being carried out in the flood devastated areas directed all the departments to dismiss the officers who were not performing duties and post efficient, hardworking, honest and willing workers in their place.

"We need best staff members who feel the pain of the affected people and believe in their service, therefore placement of the staff of health, local bodies, PHE, irrigation and others be made accordingly." The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Sharjeel Memon, Mukesh Chawla, Bari Pitafi, Advisors-Manzoor Wassan, Murtaza Wahab and Rasool Bux Chandio and chief secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, concerned secretaries, representatives of Corps 5, Engineering Corps, Pakistan Navy and Airforce. Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro attended the meeting through video link.

The CM was given briefing/presentations by Irrigation, health and PDMA and he decided that the distribution of relief goods would be made right from union council level so that it could reach everyone affected and displaced by the heavy rains/flood.

The chief minister was told that the flood position in the river Indus was going to be normal.

The Guddu and Sukkur Barrages have turned normal from last one week but there was only one problem at Kotri which remained in the high flood and still it was in the same position. But its water level has reduced to 575,435 upstream and 555,185 downstream.

Manchhar Lake level has also come down from 122.75 RL on Sept 12 to 122.50 RL on September 13. The water level at Dadu-Moro bridge has also shown a reduction from RL 130.4 to RL 126.9. At this the CM said that it was a good reduction of 3.5 RL.

The level of Amri Bridge has also come down from RL111.4 to 19.9 RL.

He said that the outflow from Manchhar to River has been recorded at 141,200 cuecs which was a good sign.

It was pointed out that four cuts were given to LS Bund. As a result water level has reduced at Mehar and KN Shah by one foot and three feet respectively. The water level in MNV at RD-30 has also come down by three feet and Indus (Link-RD 45) by one foot. The work on Ring Bund to protect Bhan has been completed and water level was also on the decline.

The CM told that there was enormous pressure upon the banks of the spinal from RD-816 to RD-159. The catchment area of LBOD received heavy rainfall yesterday and even it was expected up to Wednesday which would exert further pressure on its embankments.

The health department told the chief minister that they have set up 206 fixed camps where 317 doctors, 648 paramedics and 145 volunteers were working. The department has also arranged 382 mobile camps on which 396 doctors, 765 paramedics and 171 volunteers were working in relief camps.

On September 12, the doctors of both the camps, fixed and mobile, checked 371,440 patients in the camps, of them 18804 had gastro related diseases, 20968 skin related, 8731 Malaria (suspected), 80 dengue (suspected), 43903 other issues. Five patients died so far, 169 have died in camps.

The chief minister directed the health department to get the camps anti-mosquito spray and take care of all the people, particularly women, children and elderly people living in the camps.

The PDMA told the meeting that they have dispatched 6873 tents, 500 tents, 21200 tarpaulin, 50,536 ration bags to all the six divisions for onward distribution on September 12, 2020. If the total figure of relief goods is counted it would come to 203,173 tents, 181,161 Tarpaulin, 396,162 ration bags distributed in the affected areas so far.

The chief minister concluding his meeting directed the Irrigation and local government and PHE departments to brief him about the water drained out from the cities and towns in the next meeting.